Russian security service search editor's home, says his website

MOSCOW, April 9 (Reuters) - Officers from Russia’s Federal Security Service searched the home of Roman Anin, the head of the investigative news website Istories, on Friday, the outlet said.

Istories said it had not been able to contact the 34-year-old journalist since the search of his property in Moscow. There was no immediate statement from the government and the FSB did not respond to an email seeking comment.

“A few minutes ago, we learnt that FSB officers came to the Istories editor-in-chief, Roman Anin ... Roman is unreachable,” Istories said on its Telegram account.

Anin and Istories have published a series of stories on Russian politics and business affairs.

Anin also worked as a freelancer for Reuters from 2013 to 2015, contributing to a series on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s wealth. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Heavens)