MOSCOW, June 11 (Reuters) - Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Tuesday that an internal inquiry into the detention last week of investigative journalist Ivan Golunov was underway and that he had suspended the police officers involved.

Kolokoltsev also said in a statement he would ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to sack two high-ranking Moscow police generals over the case. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans)