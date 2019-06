MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - A court in Russia on Saturday put a Russian journalist known for investigating corruption among Moscow city officials under house arrest, a Reuters journalist reported from the court.

The journalist, 36-year-old Ivan Golunov, was detained in central Moscow on Thursday for alleged drug offences. (Reporting by Tatyana Makeyeva Writing by Maria Kiselyova Editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)