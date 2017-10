LONDON/MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft and Iraqi Kurdistan authorities have signed an agreement for operation of an oil export pipeline in the Kurdish Autonomous Region, Rosneft said on Friday.

Rosneft’s share in the project may total as much as 60 percent, while the current pipeline operator KAR Group will retain 40 percent. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Chris Reese)