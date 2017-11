MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said on Friday that Lebanon should resolve problems without outside interference and Moscow backs sovereignty of the country, Interfax news agency reported.

Lavrov’s statements came during a crisis over the resignation of Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri. Lavrov was meeting with the Lebanese foreign minister in Moscow. (Reporting by Christian Lowe,; writing by Maria Tsvetkova, editing by Larry King)