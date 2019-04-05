Russia's Lenta says Magnit approached it on possible combination

MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s Lenta said on Friday that rival grocery chain Magnit had approached it with an indicative, non-binding proposal to buy 100 percent of Lenta for $1.78 billion, or $3.65 per global depository receipt (GDR).

The proposal was received after Russian steel magnate Alexey Mordashov agreed to buy a 42 percent stake in Lenta, to be followed by a cash offer for all the group’s outstanding shares, for $3.60 per GDR, Lenta said.

Magnit has not yet provided additional information about a possible offer, Lenta said in its statement.

Mordashov’s Severgroup company declined to comment. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)