Consumer Goods and Retail
April 5, 2019 / 7:00 AM / in an hour

Russia's Lenta says Magnit approached it on possible combination

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s Lenta said on Friday that rival grocery chain Magnit had approached it with an indicative, non-binding proposal to buy 100 percent of Lenta for $1.78 billion, or $3.65 per global depository receipt (GDR).

The proposal was received after Russian steel magnate Alexey Mordashov agreed to buy a 42 percent stake in Lenta, to be followed by a cash offer for all the group’s outstanding shares, for $3.60 per GDR, Lenta said.

Magnit has not yet provided additional information about a possible offer, Lenta said in its statement.

Mordashov’s Severgroup company declined to comment. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below