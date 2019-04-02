UPDATE 2-Shares in Russian retailer Lenta rise as steel tycoon buys stake

* Mordashov to buy 42 pct in Lenta for $729 mln

* Mordashov will then make offer to all Lenta shareholders

* Lenta’s GDRs up 2.8 pct in London to $3.475 (Writes through, adds shares, analyst comment, financing)

By Polina Devitt

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Russian food retailer Lenta rose on Tuesday after Russian steel magnate Alexey Mordashov agreed to buy a 42 percent stake in the company at a premium to the market price.

Lenta, the third largest grocery retailer in Russia with a market share of 3.2 percent and the largest hypermarket operator, may benefit from cooperation with Utkonos, the largest online grocery retailer in Russia, which Mordashov already owns.

Using its own funds, Mordashov’s firm Severgroup will buy the stake for $729 million from U.S. private equity fund TPG and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Severgroup said in a statement.

“We see tremendous value in businesses that improve people’s quality of life and we believe there is great potential in retail as an industry which is now going through an important transformation,” Mordashov said in the statement.

Mordashov is Russia’s second richest businessman with a wealth estimated by Forbes magazine at $18.7 billion. Russian steel producer Severstal is the core of his empire.

Lenta’s 2018 adjusted core earnings, or EBITDA, rose 2 percent to 36.2 billion roubles ($553 million). The company, whose net debt was 93.3 billion roubles at the end of 2018, plans to open 8 new hypermarkets and 7 new supermarkets in 2019.

“Taking into consideration the price premiums as well as possible synergies for Lenta from using Severgroup’s expertise in IT solutions to improve its market position, we deem the news positive,” analysts at Aton said in a note.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of May, subject to approval by Russia’s anti-monopoly regulator.

After completion, Severgroup will offer to acquire the shares of Lenta’s remaining shareholders at the same price as its deal with TPG and EBRD, namely $18 per share, or $3.60 per global depository receipt (GDR).

Lenta’s GDRs were up 2.8 percent at $3.475 per receipt in London on Tuesday.

Mordashov’s offer price represents a premium of 8 percent to the closing price of Lenta’s GDRs on March 26, the day before Lenta first said an offer was possible. ($1 = 65.4375 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow; additional reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; editing by Matthew Lewis, G Crosse and Kirsten Donovan)