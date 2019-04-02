UPDATE 3-Russian steel magnate ups bet on food retail with Lenta purchase

* Mordashov to buy 42 pct in Lenta with market premium

* Mordashov will then make offer to all Lenta shareholders

* Lenta and Mordashov’s Utkonos to operate as separate partners

* Lenta’s GDRs up 3.25 pct in London to $3.49 (Adds detail on future relationship between Lenta and Utkonos)

By Polina Devitt

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russian steel magnate Alexey Mordashov has raised his bet on the Russian food retail sector with a deal to buy a 42 percent stake in Lenta, to be followed by a cash offer for all the group’s outstanding shares.

Lenta, the third-largest grocery retailer in Russia with a 3.2 percent market share and the largest hypermarket operator, may benefit from cooperation with Utkonos, the largest online grocery retailer in Russia, which Mordashov already owns.

Lenta and Utkonos will continue to operate as separate partners, a representative of Lenta’s management told a conference call on Tuesday. “There is no plan for a merger at this time,” he said.

Using its own funds, Mordashov’s firm Severgroup will buy the stake for $729 million from U.S. private equity fund TPG and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Severgroup said.

“We see tremendous value in businesses that improve people’s quality of life and we believe there is great potential in retail as an industry which is now going through an important transformation,” Mordashov said in the statement.

Mordashov is Russia’s second richest businessman with wealth estimated by Forbes magazine at $18.7 billion. Russian steel producer Severstal is at the core of his empire.

Lenta told the call it was too premature to discuss new strategy, but that Severgroup had told the group it was keen to retain its management team. It had previously planned to open 8 new hypermarkets and 7 new supermarkets in 2019.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of May, subject to approval by Russia’s anti-monopoly regulator.

After completion, Severgroup will offer to acquire all remaining Lenta shares at the same price as its deal with TPG and EBRD, of $18 per share or $3.60 per global depository receipt (GDR).

The second part of the deal is expected to close by the end of June. Lenta anticipates that Severgroup wants to keep it publicly listed in London and Moscow, it told the call.

Lenta’s GDRs were up 3.25 percent at $3.49 per receipt in London on Tuesday.

Mordashov’s offer price represents a premium of 8 percent to the closing price of Lenta’s GDRs on March 26, the day before Lenta first said an offer was possible.

The deal price implies a ratio of enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EV/EBITDA) of 5.6, in line with Lenta’s Russian food retail peers, analysts at VTB Capital said in a note.