Russia's Lenta says Q2 sales up 16.6 pct y/y

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Lenta said on Tuesday its second quarter sales were up 16.6 percent to 99.8 billion roubles ($1.6 billion), year-on-year, while like-for-like sales were up 3.5 percent for the same period.

The company confirmed its earlier plan to open around 20 new hypermarkets and around 50 supermarkets this year. Lenta’s investment programme is set at between 30 billion roubles and 35 billion roubles in 2018.

Lenta also said that its adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of the year is expected to increase by 10 percent. Lenta will report its first half results on Aug 29. ($1 = 63.1010 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Sichkar Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)