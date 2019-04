MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russian lender VTB does not rule out the possibility of selling its minority stake in retailer Lenta, the TASS news agency cited VTB CEO Andrey Kostin as saying on Wednesday.

Russian grocery chain Magnit and Alexey Mordashov’s Severgroup have made rival offers for Lenta. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by David Evans)