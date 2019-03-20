Exxon may decide on FEED for Russian Far East LNG project in 2019

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil’s Russian unit may take a decision this year on the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for its Far East Liquefied Natural Gas project with Rosneft, Alexander Popov, vice president at Exxon Neftegaz, said on Wednesday.

The company is continuing to hold talks on gas supplies from the Sakhalin 1 oil and gas project to Sakhalin 2, a project which needs gas in order to expand its LNG production, Popov said at an LNG conference organised by Vostock Capital. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)