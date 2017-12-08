FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Russia's Novatek head says discussed gas projects with Saudi representatives
Sections
Featured
NYC mother seeks millions from city after child's lead poisoning
Reuters Investigates: Lead Poisoning
NYC mother seeks millions from city after child's lead poisoning
Chronic shortages give rise to 'medical flea markets'
Venezuela
Chronic shortages give rise to 'medical flea markets'
Aide tries to refocus tax debate after Trump remark
Politics
Aide tries to refocus tax debate after Trump remark
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
December 8, 2017 / 4:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Russia's Novatek head says discussed gas projects with Saudi representatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Mikhelson’s first name to Leonid)

SABETTA, Russia, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Leonid Mikhelson, the owner of Russia’s largest private gas producer Novatek , said on Friday he had discussed gas projects with Saudi Arabia’s representatives.

He gave no details, speaking to reporters after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the order to start loading the first gas tanker with liquefied natural gas at the Novatek-led Yamal LNG project in the Arctic.

The ceremony was attended by Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih.

The first cargo from the Yamal LNG project will be shipped to Asia, Mikhelson said, giving no definite destination.

He added that the first train of the second Novatek plan, Arctic LNG, is to be launched in 2023.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Denis Pinchuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.