MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Novatek is interested in Saudi Aramco joining the Arctic LNG-2 plant as a partner, the Russian gas producer’s chief executive Leonid Mikhelson said on Thursday.

Novatek, Russia’s largest non-state natural gas producer, and Saudi Aramco signed a memorandum on cooperation last week.

The LNG-2 project aims to start producing liquefied natural gas from 2022-2023. (reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Mark Potter)