MOSCOW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A blaze ripped through the Ukhta oil refinery, controlled by Russian oil major Lukoil, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday citing a source in the city administration.

It said that fire hit a diesel processing unit and that one man had been injured. Lukoil was not immediately available for comment on the report. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jon Boyle)