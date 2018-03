MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s Lukoil sees its investments at $8 billion a year if oil prices are at around $50 per barrel, Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov told the company’s strategy day in London.

In remarks broadcast on Lukoil’s website, he said Lukoil’s shares were undervalued and the company’s new strategy was aimed at persuading the market to change its view of the business. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Editing by Mark Potter)