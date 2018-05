MOSCOW, May 16 (Reuters) - Russian oil firm Lukoil said on Wednesday its daily hydrocarbon production excluding the West Qurna-2 project was 2.23 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in the first quarter of 2018, versus 2.21 million in the same period last year.

Lukoil also said its oil production was 21.38 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2018, down from 21.8 million tonnes in in the same period of 2017.