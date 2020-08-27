Lukoil reports second-quarter net loss of 18.7 bln rbls

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Lukoil, Russia’s second biggest oil producer, on Thursday reported a 18.7 billion roubles ($248 million) net loss in the second quarter, hit by weak oil prices, versus 181.2 billion roubles profit in the same period a year ago.

Lukoil said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, were at 137.2 billion roubles, excluding its West Qurna-2 project in Iraq, versus 324.4 billion roubles in the second quarter of last year.

Free cash flow was at 25.5 billion roubles against 162.4 billion roubles in the second quarter of last year. ($1 = 75.3472 roubles)