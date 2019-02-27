Russia's Lukoil expects oil prices to remain relatively high

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The head of Russia’s No. 2 oil producer Lukoil said on Wednesday that oil prices are likely to remain “relatively high” due to underinvestment following the 2014 price slump.

Speaking at the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, Vagit Alekperov also said that prices will stay in an “acceptable range” thanks to coordination between the leading global oil producers.

Alekperov also said he expected growth in U.S. oil production will slow down in the mid-2020s.