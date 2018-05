MOSCOW, May 16 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Magnit said on Wednesday it had appointed Olga Naumova, the former general director of rival X5’s Pyaterochka chain, as executive director.

Naumova, who was praised by analysts for helping the X5 Retail Group regain its leadership of the retail market, left her post there last month. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jason Neely)