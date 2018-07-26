FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 8:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Mail.ru says no plans to delist shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s Mail.ru, where the USM Holdings of tycoon Alisher Usmanov has indirect stake, said on Thursday it had no plans to delist its shares after Megafon , Russia’s No.2 mobile phone operator, announced plans on July 16 to delist its shares.

Megafon was the latest Russian company to delist from London, following similar moves by Cherkizovo, Russia’s biggest meat producer, gold producer Nord Gold and real estate developer PIK. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Katya Golubkova)

