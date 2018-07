MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s Mail.ru Group said on Thursday its second-quarter revenue was up 30.2 pct in year-on-year terms to 17 billion roubles ($270.9 million).

Mail.ru said it was expecting revenue growth between 26 and 30 percent this year to reach between 71.7 and 73.9 billion roubles. Its earlier revenue growth forecast for this year was between 23 and 28 percent. ($1 = 62.7550 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Katya Golubkova)