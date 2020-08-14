Russia, Malta agree to raise withholding tax on interest, dividend payments to 15% -finmin

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russia and Malta have agreed to amend their taxation treaty, Russia’s finance ministry said on Friday, raising the withholding tax rate for interest and dividend payments to 15%, with exceptions for a limited list of institutional investments.

Keen to combat capital outflows, Russia has been negotiating its tax treaties with several countries, including the Netherlands and Cyprus, with whom it reached an agreement last week. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Toby Chopra)