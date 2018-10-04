Russia CDS jump to 1-week high after U.S. condemns OPCW hacking attempt

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Russian debt rose to a one-week high on Thursday after U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Moscow must be held accountable for attempts to hack the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Russian five-year credit default swaps jumped 7 basis points (bps) from Wednesday’s close to 144 bps, according to IHS Markit data.

Earlier, Britain and the Netherlands accused Russia of running a global campaign of cyber attacks to undermine Western democracies, including what the Dutch government described as an attempt to hack into the United Nations chemical weapons watchdog.

Russia has denied the accusations.