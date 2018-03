LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Russian sovereign debt hit the highest since February 23 on Monday following rising tensions with the West after a nerve toxin attack on a former Russian double agent on British soil.

Russia five-year credit default swaps added 1 basis point (bps) from Friday’s close to 109 bps, according to data from IHS Markit. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Claire Milhench)