FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
March 15, 2018 / 7:45 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Russia dollar bond yield premium widens 3 bps to highest in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - The premium demanded by investors to hold Russian sovereign hard currency debt over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries widened on Thursday as Moscow came under increasing international pressure following a nerve toxin attack on an ex-double agent in England.

The average yield spread paid by Russian dollar bonds over U.S. Treasuries rose by 3 basis points (bps) to 173 bps - its widest this year. The spread has grown by 11 bps this week compared to a widening of 5 bps across overall emerging market sovereign hard-currency debt.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.