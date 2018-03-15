Russia dollar bond yield premium widens 3 bps to highest in 2018

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - The premium demanded by investors to hold Russian sovereign hard currency debt over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries widened on Thursday as Moscow came under increasing international pressure following a nerve toxin attack on an ex-double agent in England.

The average yield spread paid by Russian dollar bonds over U.S. Treasuries rose by 3 basis points (bps) to 173 bps - its widest this year. The spread has grown by 11 bps this week compared to a widening of 5 bps across overall emerging market sovereign hard-currency debt.