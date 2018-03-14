Russia dollar bonds fall, yield premia rise on UK spy attack response

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Russian dollar-denominated bonds came under pressure and yield premia widened on Wednesday after Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain would retaliate against Moscow in response to a nerve toxin attack on a former double agent in southern England.

Bonds with longer-dated maturities suffered bigger losses, with the 2047 issue falling 0.6 cents to its lowest in nearly six months, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The average yield spread paid by Russian dollar bonds over U.S. Treasuries rose by 2 basis points (bps) to 169 bps - the widest level in 2-1/2 months.

Russia’s rouble also suffered, weakening 0.5 percent within an hour after the UK retaliation measures were announced. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Claire Milhench)