Kremlin plays down rouble drop as regular market volatility, expects recovery

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said the rouble’s sharp drop in recent days was simply due to market volatility and there was no doubt the Russian currency would recover lost ground.

The rouble fell to a near six-month low on Monday, hitting 79 versus the dollar, as rising coronavirus cases worldwide depressed oil prices and reduced global risk appetite.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that past experience showed that market volatility was “two-way”. The rouble was as strong as 61 against the dollar in early 2020.