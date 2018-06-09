FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2018 / 8:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rouble eases, stocks up in light Saturday trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 9 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened slightly in light trade on Saturday, while stocks recovered from month lows, with the markets open to make up for a bank holiday closure on June 12.

At 0800 GMT, the rouble was 0.1 percent weaker against the dollar at 62.36 and shed 0.2 percent to trade at 73.50 versus the euro.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.8 percent to 1,151.8 points after falling to 1,141.65 on Friday, its lowest level since May 8. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5 percent higher at 2,279.6 points.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
