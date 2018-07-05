Rouble hits 2-week lows vs euro as oil slides on Trump's tweet

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - A decline in oil prices after U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweet about global crude oil pricing put pressure on the Russian rouble on Thursday, sending it to two-week lows against the euro.

At 0812 GMT, the rouble shed 0.4 percent to trade at 73.93 versus the European currency after briefly hitting the 74.05 mark, its weakest level since June 19.

Versus the U.S. dollar, the rouble eased 0.1 percent to 63.29.

The rouble came under pressure from oil prices that declined after Trump accused the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) of driving up fuel prices.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.35 percent at $77.97 a barrel.

The rouble showed muted reaction to the Russian finance ministry’s announcement of foreign currency purchasing plan for the next month.

The ministry said on Wednesday it reduced planned purchases of foreign currency to the equivalent of 347.7 billion roubles ($5.49 billion) for the period between July 6 and August 6.

Russian stock indexes inched higher. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.3 percent to 1,151.25 points, while the rouble-based MOEX was 0.39 percent higher at 2,312.96 points.

