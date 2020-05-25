Russian rouble steady, cenbank's one-month repo auction in focus

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble held steady in early trade on Monday ahead of a one-month repo auction by the central bank, pricing in Sino-U.S. tensions and higher oil prices.

At 0740 GMT the rouble was virtually unchanged at 71.64 against the dollar and firmed 0.2% to trade at 77.95 versus the euro.

The central bank’s repo auction is in focus as the regulator will offer long-term rouble liquidity to the banking sector for the first time since 2014. The central bank usually holds one-week repo auctions.

Trading activity was subdued as many global markets were closed for holidays.

The rouble retained support from the central bank’s daily selling of foreign currency. On Thursday, the central bank sold 11.1 billion roubles ($155 million) worth of FX, reporting the amount of interventions with a two-day lag.

Month-end tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert part of their FX revenues to meet local liabilities also buttressed the rouble.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.2% at $35.19 a barrel, bolstering Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.1% at 1,202.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.8% higher at 2,731.0 points.

