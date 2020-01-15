UPDATE 1-Rouble falls after Russian government resigns

(Updates prices after Russian government resigns)

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell sharply on Wednesday after Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced his government’s resignation.

The rouble had remained steady, within a tight range, following President Vladimir Putin’s annual address to lawmakers and the country’s ruling elite, but dropped to a one-week low of 61.81 following Medvedev’s announcement.

Medvedev, a close Putin ally, said the move was to giver the president room to carry out changes he wants to make to the constitution.

At 1339 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 61.57, and was 0.4% down versus the euro , trading at 68.62.

Beyond Russia, market eyes remained trained on the expected signing of the first phase of a U.S.-China trade deal later in the day.

The world’s two largest economies were expected to sign a Phase 1 trade agreement on Wednesday, bringing to an end 18 months of negotiations and potentially assuaging some trade tensions.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday, however, that U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods would remain in place until the completion of a second phase of a trade agreement, which may hamper emerging currencies by keeping global risk appetite low.

Russia’s finance ministry increased its daily purchases of foreign currency on Wednesday, but this was offset by the beginning of a new tax period and the resumption of treasury bond auctions, giving the rouble some domestic support.

Yields on Russia’s 10-year treasury bond, which move inversely to their price, had dropped to 6.21%, but still some way from the 14-year low of 6.07% reached on Monday.

The potential for further strengthening of the rouble remains, Gazprombank said in a note, with analysts saying the Russian currency could move beyond 59 per dollar in the first six months of the year.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.1% at $64.4 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were down, with the rouble-based MOEX index falling away from Tuesday’s record high.

The MOEX index was 0.5% lower at 3,114.1 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.8% at 1,592.5 points.

Shares in Russia’s largest lender Sberbank were down 1.7%, after the bank announced 2019 profits of 870.1 billion roubles ($14.2 billion) under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS).

A 1.8% decrease in the bank’s loan portfolio was due to the strengthening of the rouble, Sberbank said in a statement.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see