UPDATE 1-Rouble recovers as central bank halts FX buying until September

* Central bank halts daily FX buying until late September

* Move helps rouble firm from 69.01 vs dollar, weakest since 2016

* U.S. sanctions remain in focus (Recasts with C. Bank move, adds detail, updates prices)

By Andrey Ostroukh and Polina Nikolskaya

MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble recovered on Thursday after a surprise move by the central bank to suspend daily purchases of foreign currency in a bid to ease pressure on local financial markets stemming from a new bout of U.S. sanctions.

The central bank said it was suspending the only recently resumed purchases for state reserves as of Thursday and until late September, just as the rouble slid to its weakest level since April 2016 earlier in the session.

“The central bank’s decision is clearly positive for the rouble and for the dollar liquidity in the banking sector,” said Alexei Pogorelov, chief economist at Credit Suisse in London.

The rouble gained 0.3 percent on the day to 67.84 versus the dollar as of 1123 GMT, after hitting its lowest in more than two years at 69.01 per dollar earlier in the day.

Against the euro, the rouble firmed 0.4 percent to 78.54 , having touched 79.77 in early trade, its weakest level since April this year.

“The decision will help the rouble stabilise as its weakening may have already seriously affected the central bank’s monetary policy,” Pogorelov said.

A weaker rouble usually spurs inflation and curtails economic activity but boosts Russia’s budget revenues, since commodities are sold abroad for dollars.

The central bank’s move, however, raised questions about the credibility of its policy as it came just days after it resumed purchases of foreign currency on behalf of the finance ministry despite this month’s heavy losses in the rouble.

“This is a positive decision for the market but it shows a lack of coordination among economic authorities and the financial market,” said Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank.

“It is unclear why the central bank has resumed FX buying in the past three days that were the worst for the market” because of U.S. sanctions, Orlova said.

Russian authorities have already akcnowledged the need to revise economic forecasts and expect the rouble to be weaker than previously thought because of U.S. sanctions.

Fears of new sanctions have been fuelled by recent statements from the United States in light of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. elections.

Washington is also expected to announce in the coming days new sanctions against Russia related to the poisoning of Russia’s double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain earlier this year. Moscow has denied involvement..

Russian stock indexes were also under pressure.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.5 percent at 1,060.2 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index shed 0.6 percent to 2,282.5 points.

Shares in Russia’s largest bank Sberbank underperformed, falling 2.3 percent on the day, even though the lender reported a record high quarterly net profit.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Polina Nikolskaya and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Kirsten Donovan)