UPDATE 1-Russian rouble hits 10-month high after dovish Fed statement

MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble hit a 10-month high on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it was ready to cut interest rates to support the economy.

The rouble firmed more than 1% on the day to reach 62.93 against the dollar, its strongest since Aug. 1, 2018 , while the euro hit 71.10, its highest since April 2018.

The prospect of a key rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve would increase demand for emerging market currencies as investors look for higher-yielding assets.

“The strongest factor that has contributed to the strengthening of the rouble is growing market optimism following the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting,” said Anton Pokatovich, an analyst at BCS Premier.

The rouble on Thursday also received a boost from month-end taxes, which usually prompt export-focused companies to convert their foreign currency to meet local duties.

The currency this week hovered around two-month highs because of strong demand for OFZ treasury bonds, which serves as a gauge of global market sentiment toward Russian assets.

Demand for these bonds has soared this year after months of uncertainty surrounding possible new U.S. sanctions on holdings of Russian debt.

Oil prices, which often buttress the Russian currency, rose on Thursday after Iran shot down a U.S. military drone, raising fears of a military confrontation between Tehran and Washington.

“The combination of factors that has emerged in the past few months is unique: a strong rouble that reacts little to fluctuations in oil prices, expectations of an easing policy from the Fed, heightened confidence that the Russian central bank will further cut rates and the absence of negative geopolitical factors,” Rosbank said in a note.

The Russian central bank last week cut its key interest rate for the first time since March 2018, signalling that it could pursue a monetary easing policy to tackle slowing economic activity.

Russian stock indexes on were also up on Thursday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2% to 1,390 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.8% higher at 2,781 points.

