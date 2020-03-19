UPDATE 2-Battered rouble hovers above 80 vs dollar, c.bank says sells FX

(Updates prices, adds Nordea, VTB comments)

By Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble on Thursday recovered from a four-year low against the dollar, before paring gains to hover above 80 versus the greenback in volatile trading, amid oil price swings and uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak.

The double hit from the slump in oil prices and a fast-developing global coronavirus crisis sell-off has made the rouble one of the worst-performing currencies against the dollar this year here losing around 25% of its value since late 2019.

The dollar-rouble pair reached its upper limit for trading on the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday as the Russian currency dived more than 7%, artificially limiting losses for the rouble.

By 1356 GMT on Thursday, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 80.62 , having swung between 79.10 and 81.97 - its lowest since January 2016.

It gained 1.5% to trade at 87.05 versus the euro .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 3% at $25.6 a barrel, after sliding to its lowest since May 2003 on Wednesday.

Market analysts are focused on the central bank’s board meeting on Friday, at which it is expected to keep its key rate unchanged at 6.00%, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

The central bank has sought to support the rouble through foreign currency purchases, its first such intervention in five years, and repo auctions to inject liquidity into the banking sector.

“The Bank of Russia has developed a sales mechanism, designed to strengthen the stabilising effect of the budget rule at low oil prices, thus facilitating economic and financial stability,” said the central bank.

Daily forex sales of between $50 million and $70 million will be topped up by additional sales by the finance ministry to fund its purchase of the central bank’s stake in the country’s top lender, Sberbank.

“Additional currency sales, initiated by the central bank, lower the risk of a key rate hike at tomorrow’s meeting, which was beginning to look very likely, given the currency market situation yesterday,” said Nord Bank analysts.

According to the terms of the deal, the volume of foreign currency sales on the open market may be topped up by another up to $800 million a month, said analysts at VT Capital.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

Shares in oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil were both up more than 7%, tracking the rise in oil prices.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 3.2% at 858.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 4% higher at 2,197.5 points.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see (Reporting by Alexander Marrow, additional reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel, Kirsten Donovan)