UPDATE 2-Russian rouble at weakest vs euro since 2016 on Navalny, Belarus concerns

By Andrey Ostroukh

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The rouble sank to its lowest levels since early 2016 against the euro on Wednesday, hit by concerns that Moscow’s relations with the West may deteriorate further amid the alleged poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the crisis in Belarus.

The rouble has softened despite the generally positive mood on global markets this week due to concerns that Moscow could offer to prop up long-standing Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko against mass protests, or intervene in the political crisis there in some way.

The Russian currency touched 89.8050 against the euro, its weakest since February 2016, and 75.96 versus the dollar in volatile trade, a level last seen in early May.

The rouble eased 0.3% to trade at 89.45 against the euro as of 1109 GMT, far below levels around 70 seen in early 2020. The rouble was 0.5% weaker at 75.70 versus the dollar.

Geopolitical risks remain in focus while other factors are largely being ignored, said Dmitry Gritskevich, head of banks and financial markets at Promsvyazbank.

Increased risk aversion took its toll on Russian Eurobonds, with debt maturing in 2047 falling to a three-week low of $136.01, according to Tradeweb data.

A senior ally of Navalny said on Wednesday he believed only President Vladimir Putin could have authorised the suspected poisoning of the outspoken Kremlin critic.

The Kremlin has dismissed all suggestions Putin was involved in Navalny falling ill but said it did not want the illness of the opposition politician to damage Moscow’s relations with the West.

Russia is under various Western sanctions since 2014 over its annexation of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine and the ensuing conflict in eastern Ukraine, a poisoning attack on a former Russian spy in England in 2018, and other issues.

Moscow denies these allegations.

“Russia’s leadership finds itself in hot water over accusations that the Russian opposition leader Navalny was poisoned and now lies in a coma in Germany undergoing medical treatment,” said John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank.

“Germany’s diplomatic response to the situation could be the next key for whether the rouble is shoved considerably lower as Germany and the EU have to balance the viability of criticism or sanctions versus reliance, especially (in) Germany, on Russian natural gas.”

The finance ministry will test market sentiment toward Russian assets by offering OFZ treasury bonds at a weekly auction, after having cancelled the auction last week due to market volatility.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.1% at $45.82 a barrel, failing to help stock indexes to recover.

The Belarusian rouble tumbled to all-time lows on Wednesday, remaining under pressure as authorities pursued a crackdown on opposition leaders this week in an attempt to curb protests.

The Belarusian currency was down 1.7% versus the dollar at 2.45 and fell down by another 2% versus the euro to 3.13 .

For Russian treasury bonds see ($1 = 75.4560 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh with additional reporting by Karin Strohecker and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Heinrich)