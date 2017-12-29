FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
December 29, 2017 / 12:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mechel says CFO to leave company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Russian coal and steel producer Mechel’s Chief Financial Officer Sergey Rezontov is to step down for personal reasons, the company said in a statement on Friday.

“We are grateful to Sergey for his work and we treat his decision with understanding,” Chief Executive Oleg Korzhov said.

Rezontov has held the post since June 2016, according to Mechel, having first joined the company as the head of its corporate finance department over a decade ago.

During his time as CFO the company has faced painful restructuring talks, returning from the brink of bankruptcy with the support of Russia’s three largest state-controlled banks Sberbank, VTB and Gazprombank.

The company, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, is currently in talks to restructure its $1 billion syndicated loan.

Its net debt, excluding fines and penalties on overdue amounts, totalled 463.8 billion roubles ($7.9 billion) at the end of September. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Polina Ivanova; editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.