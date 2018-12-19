Company News
December 19, 2018 / 12:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Mechel to supply up to 2 mln T of coal to China's Jidong Cement

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian steel and coal producer Mechel said on Wednesday it had prolonged a deal on coal supply with China’s Jidong Cement until the end of 2019.

Mechel will supply up to 2 million tonnes of coal to its Chinese partner, the company said in a statement, adding that this is their third contract. Mechel said it supplied Jidong with 1.9 million tonnes of coal in 2017 and 1.4 million in 2018. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Tom Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
