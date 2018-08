MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russian metals and mining group Mechel said on Wednesday it obtained a 64.7 billion rouble ($966.1 million) loan denominated in euros in July to refinance pre-export financing.

The loan is due in April 2022, the company said in its first-half 2018 financial report. ($1 = 66.9725 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova Writing by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Edmund Blair)