MOSCOW, April 1 (Reuters) - Russian steel and coal producer Mechel’s protracted debt-restructuring talks have reached their final stages, a company representative said on Wednesday.

Mechel has asked its creditors to extend a waiver on claiming debt until it reaches an agreement on the debt restructuring, the representative added. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Anastasia Lyrchikova Writing by Polina Ivanova Editing by David Goodman )