MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Russian coal and steel producer Mechel has asked banks to push back its debt repayments to 2024-2026 from 2020-2024, Interfax news agency cited an executive at Russian state lender Sberbank as saying on Wednesday.

Sberbank will consider Mechel’s proposal, Anatoly Popov, Sberbank Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by David Goodman)