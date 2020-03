MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - Russian lender Gazprombank has signed a pact to sell 49% of shares in the Elga coal project to Russian company A-Property, the lender said on Monday.

The other major Elga shareholder is Russian steel and coal producer Mechel, which said in March it was in talks to sell its 51% stake. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)