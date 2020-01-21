Russia's Mechel says received another offer regarding Elga project

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s steel and coal producer Mechel said on Tuesday it had received an alternative offer regarding the Elga coal project, resulting in it not buying a stake in the project from Gazprombank.

Gazprombank said on Tuesday Mechel had failed to exercise its pre-emptive right to buy the bank’s 34% stake in the project.

Mechel said time was needed to study the new offer, providing no further details. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Kim Coghill)