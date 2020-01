MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russian company A-Property said on Tuesday it had formally requested permission from the country’s anti-monopoly regulator to buy a 100% stake in the Elga coal project owned by miner Mechel and lender Gazprombank.

A-Property is owned by Russian businessman Albert Avdolyan. Gazprombank said earlier it was interested in selling its stake in the Elga project to A-Property. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)