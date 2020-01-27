Bonds News
January 27, 2020 / 8:30 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Russia's A-Property requests purchase of Elga coal project - RIA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A-Property, a firm owned by Russian businessman Albert Avdolyan, has filed a request with Russia’s anti-monopoly service for the purchase of the Elga project from steel and coal producer Mechel and Gazprombank, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing a source.

The anti-monopoly service said it had no immediate comment.

Both Mechel and A-Property declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Sandra Maler)

