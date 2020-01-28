UPDATE 1-Russian firm asks for regulator's permission to buy Elga coal mine

(Adds new details, context)

MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russian company A-Property said on Tuesday it had formally requested permission from the country’s anti-monopoly regulator to buy a 100% stake in the Elga coal project owned by miner Mechel and lender Gazprombank.

The Elga mine, located in a remote region of Russia’s Far East, is Mechel’s biggest asset and holds one of the world’s largest coking coal deposits with reserves of 2.2 billion tonnes.

Mechel, which is in talks with its creditors about restructuring $6 billion in loans, sold a 49% stake in the project in 2016 to Gazprombank, one of its main creditors, as part of a debt restructuring process.

Last week Mechel rejected an option to buy back a stake in the mine that was triggered when A-Property first expressed an interest in the asset last year and made a surprise offer to Gazprombank.

Shares in Mechel rose 8% after A-Property’s announcement. The steel and coal miner declined to comment on the request to the anti-monopoly regulator. A-Property is owned by Russian businessman Albert Avdolyan. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Polina Ivanova and Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova and Tom Balmforth)