MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Coal production of Russian metals and mining group Mechel was below its target in the first quarter, CEO Oleg Korzhov said on Friday.

The company plans to boost coal production in the second half of 2018, Korzhov said.

Mechel has planned to produce 22.3 million tonnes of coal in 2018. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin Writing by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)