Russia's Mechel says Q2 coal output down 5 pct qtr/qtr

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russian metals and mining group Mechel said on Wednesday its coal output in the second quarter fell 5 percent compared with the first quarter to 4.726 million tonnes.

Coking coal concentrate sales amounted to 1.911 million tonnes in the second quarter, up 19 percent quarter-on-quarter.

“The decrease in mining volumes was due to a decline in thermal coal mining and re-orienting our facilities to focus on coking coals,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova Writing by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Maria Kiselyova)