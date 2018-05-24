Russia's Mechel says its Q1 net profit down 76 pct y/y

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russian metals and mining group Mechel said on Thursday its net profit was 76 percent down in the first guarter of 2018, compared to the same period of last year, and totalled 3.3 billion roubles ($53.71 million).

Mechel’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were down 19 percent year-on-year at 18.4 billion roubles in the first three months of 2018.

Its revenue totalled 74.9 billion roubles in the same period, 3 percent less than last year, according to the company.