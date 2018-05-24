FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
May 24, 2018 / 12:18 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Russia's Mechel says its Q1 net profit down 76 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russian metals and mining group Mechel said on Thursday its net profit was 76 percent down in the first guarter of 2018, compared to the same period of last year, and totalled 3.3 billion roubles ($53.71 million).

Mechel’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were down 19 percent year-on-year at 18.4 billion roubles in the first three months of 2018.

Its revenue totalled 74.9 billion roubles in the same period, 3 percent less than last year, according to the company.

$1 = 61.4400 roubles Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.