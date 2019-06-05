Russia's VTB: debt talks with Mechel could start soon - TASS

ST PETERSBURG, June 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest lender VTB may soon begin debt restructuring talks with Russian coal and steel producer Mechel, TASS news agency cited Yuri Soloviev, VTB’s first deputy chief executive, as saying on Wednesday.

Mechel, which is controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, has been in talks with some of its lenders over the past couple of years. It recently received a new loan from VTB, due in 2022, to refinance its debt. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova and Tatiana Voronova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)