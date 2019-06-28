Russia's Mechel plans to raise coal output to 20-25 mln T in 2019 - Ifax

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russian coal and steel producer Mechel plans to increase its coal output in 2019 by 6%-9% to between 20 and 25 million tonnes, Interfax news agency cited the company’s chief executive as saying at its annual shareholder meeting on Friday.

Mechel, which has been in talks with some of its lenders over the past couple of years, also expects to complete debt restructuring negotiations with Russian state banks before the end of the year, Interfax cited Oleg Korzhov as saying. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)